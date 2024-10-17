Belleville Lake Dance Company brings new ballroom to area

By Belinda Patrick and Heather Krulack

There’s a new dance studio in town called Belleville Lake Dance Company, located at 500 E. Huron River Dr. in Belleville.

It features an adult ballroom dance program, directed by Ron Brown, and a children’s dance program, directed by Heather Krulack, the studio owner.

It is a beautiful facility with a cushioned beechwood dance floor, like the one used on the popular ABC TV show “Dancing with the Stars.”

The large red brick building has a lovely ambiance with a lounge atrium with a fireplace, kitchen, and observation room. Group and private lessons are available for all levels. Wedding couples are welcome.

Our first Ballroom Showcase was held Sept. 13 and featured the students of Ron Brown and his son Chad Brown. Students were dressed in their best and performed a variety of dances, including Waltz, Rumba, Nightclub, Tango, and Quick Step.

In addition to group and private lessons, the dance center hosts a themed social dance party once a month with a lesson and refreshments. It is open to everyone, singles and couples, in a welcoming environment to practice their ballroom dance steps and learn something new.

For more information, visit www.bellevillelakedance.com .