Denton Road Bridge nearing the finish line

The Denton Road Bridge has its Van Buren Township sign erected, all the decorative balls and light poles in place, and the asphalt paving completed. Van Buren Township supervisor Kevin McNamara said June 9 that the bridge will be done at the end of June, but there is some work to be done on the capstones.

He said he was told the capstone work could be done after the bridge opens. He said the contractor has a contract with the city of Belleville to redo the intersection at Main and Denton and the contractor would like to do it now. That job will take 4-6 weeks, McNamara said.

Belleville Mayor Ken Voigt said the city doesn’t want to delay the bridge opening and would be glad to delay the intersection work until after the Music Lakeside season is done in August. When the bridge will open remained unclear on Tuesday, June 9, as the Independent went to press.