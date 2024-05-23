Belleville hires new DPS Director, workers to revamp department

Anthony Bollini was hired as the new Director of Public Services for the city of Belleville at Monday’s regular meeting of the Belleville City Council.

He was the water inspector for Clinton Township and retired there after 22 years, retiring July 2022. He has S3 water certification and skills in GIS. His salary in Belleville will be $64,000 plus benefits. He will begin his new job on May 28.

City Manager Jason Smith, who asked the council to approve his appointment of Bollini, said the DPS saw the retirement of two long-tenured employees, Steven Demond (37 years) and Steven Adams, who combined for more than 50 years of experience and institutional knowledge.

“In addressing the Department of Public Services, we discovered several deficiencies in procedure and general departmental operation,” said City Manager Smith.

“While Rick is an incredibly valuable member of the city’s team, I determined that there was a need for a new voice at the top of the department,” he said referring to DPS Director Rick Rutherford. “After careful consideration, I elected to make the change.”

He said in interviewing candidates for Laborer he found Bollini was over qualified for Laborer and had many skills needed by the city.

He said the city has hired four new DPS Laborers: Mike Hoag, Jason Hayter, Clifford Officer, and Cubit “CJ” Jackson, for a full staff. City Manager Smith said the long-term goal is to bring much of the contracted work back in-house to reduce costs and so each of the new hires has a specialty in a certain area.

They also are seeking someone with skills in concrete to help move along the sidewalk repair program, he said.

Rick Rutherford, former DPS Director, will stay on part time as the Building Official, Smith said.

In other business at Monday’s 90-minute meeting, the council:

• Heard presentations on the proposed budgets for the Clerk/Treasurer/Cemetery department by Briana Hootman and the DPS by City Manager Smith;

• Was introduced to new full-time Police Officer Mark Boudreau, who had been part-time in Belleville ten years ago, went to Adrian PD, and now is back full time. Police Chief Kris Faull said new officer Charlie Brooks started on the night shift Monday;

• Approved hiring Hardrock Concrete, the lowest of five bidders, as contractor for the road repairs in Harbour Pointe subdivision at $734,760, plus 15% contingency for a total of $844,974;

• Approved HealthMarkets special event request for an ice cream truck to be parked in its parking lot at 186 Main St. to serve the public before and during the Memorial Day parade. It would be open 8:30 to 11 a.m.;

• Took no action on an Accessible Pedestrian Signal for the corner of Third and Main. City Manager Smith said he is working on getting a grant and he has yet to talk to Tyrone, the blind pedestrian who told the council of his problem crossing the streets in the city;

• Approved purchase of ESRI ArcGIS licenses, which was put off for more information from the previous meeting. The mayor wanted to make sure the city was getting enough space;

• Approved the quote of Crawford Door for installing new garage doors at the police station on E. Huron River Drive at a cost of $14,400, the lowest of three quotes. Mayor Ken Voigt, a retired Belleville police officer, said he remembers the current doors being installed in the 1980s;

• Was informed the city has received an allocation of $90,000 from Wayne County Community Development Block Grant for repaving of the Village Pickleball Courts and Victory Park Multi Sports Project ($20,000);

• Approved the mayor’s appointment of Claudette Serpetti, 45 Bedell, to a seat on the Board of Review with a term to expire Dec. 31, 2027;

• Approved setting the annual citywide yard sale for Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8. This is the time residents do not have to pay for permits;

• Approved the new Fire Department Cadet Program to encourage interest in serving as fire fighters for those 16 and 17 years of age. The state will pay for students to attend the fire academy at Schoolcraft College, so students will be ready to be fire fighters as soon as they graduate;

• Approved accounts payable of $179,242.15 and departmental expenditures of more than $500: to B&N Heavy Equipment for $1,293.18 for repair of street sweeper; to Crawford Door for $910 for repair of overhead door at DPW lot where SMART bus is parked; to Grainger for $2,505.62 for DPW water and sewer locator not working properly; to iSolved Benefit Services for $551.25 for annual fee for COBRA notice service for employees; to Stryker $934.38 for battery replacement for Lucas device for fire department; and to Sunbelt Rentals, $518.91 for chipper/shredder rental for DPW yard;

• Heard John Juriga say he went to the DPW yard and for years it had been an embarrassment. He said today he went and it looks great, except for the two-story pile of branches and limbs. He suggested the fire department burn it as a test burn. But the fire department said it didn’t have the equipment for that. Smith said they will rent chippers to do the work;

• Heard Victoria Commons resident Bob O’Donnell say a resident had gotten up at the last meeting to discuss problems with traffic safety and he’s not alone. He said a number of people have concerns and a recent survey in Victoria Commons showed residents feel the school traffic to Owen Intermediate is a danger to youngsters in that area. He said it had been going on for years. Another ongoing problem is the vehicle owned by a city council member or her husband which is parked illegally in a fire lane. He said many people are upset over this. Maria Plaud said she has lived in the subdivision for 25 years and the long-standing fire lane sign at that point has been taken down. Mayor Voigt said he doesn’t think anyone on the council should get special treatment, but they shouldn’t get worse treatment either. He tried to encourage Mayor Pro-Tem Kelly Bates to move the truck to the other side of the street and she said she has contacted the police and was told she isn’t doing anything wrong;

• Heard Kent Emerson say he has a picture of a small child going into the street in Victoria Commons and one of the 28 cars today that drove into the subdivision to drop off at the school had to slam on its brakes to avoid hitting the child. He urged the council not to wait until it was too late to solve the traffic problem. He also pointed out property owners in Victoria Commons that are not obeying the new boat parking ordinance;

• Heard Police Chief Faull say she has talked to the school and the superintendent who said they would get a security officer after school, but they are short now, and she will talk to him again. She said now the school resource officer is at that drop-off point from 8 to 8:15 a.m. on school days;

• Heard City Manager Smith say there are 49 signs on order to replace the faded, dilapidated signs in Victoria Commons. He also will be sending someone out to mark the sidewalks that need repairs, he said. He also said the flashing, yield sign came in that day and it will be put up at Five Points;

• Learned Michigan Works and RESA will cover the payroll and student stipents for four GIS interns for the city this summer. The interns are from Belleville High School; and

• Heard Councilman Randy Priest say a city ordinance should be amended to make property owners responsible for removing ice and snow from not only sidewalks, but also public pathways or throughways. He said he would suggest adding the removal of “debris” be required.