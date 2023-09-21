Belleville Fire Auxiliary sets benefit dinner to ‘Dress Our Truck’

The Belleville Fire Department is due to get its new fire truck soon and the Belleville Fire Auxiliary is putting on a benefit dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct 7 at the Belleville Yacht Club to “Dress Our Truck.”

In 2022, the fire department was awarded a federal grant for a new fire truck. The new truck is on track to be in service by the end of 2023.

This new truck will be outfitted with the basic first-responder package that includes emergency lights and sirens. However, it will require many additional items in order to provide excellent service to the community, the Auxiliary said.

Some of the equipment needed includes:

• Tool mounting brackets;

• Carousel for jaws;

• Different size nozzles;

• Couplings;

• Box lights;

• Halligan tools;

• Electric PPV fan; and

• Discharge fittings.

The benefit event will include dinner, music, basket raffles, 50/50, and a cash bar. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., cocktails begin at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m., and the raffle at 8 p.m.

To make it all work, the Auxiliary needs more sponsors and there are several levels to choose from. The event is limited to 200 attendees.

Tickets at $30 each that include entry and dinner can be purchased at Loranger Family Chiropractic Center, Garden Fantasy on Main, and Egan’s Pub.

To arrange for pick up of donated auction items or donations, call Kimberly Keenmon at (734) 536-8881. For information see [email protected] .