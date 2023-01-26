Belleville Community Chorus starts spring rehearsals, join in

The Belleville Community Chorus is beginning rehearsals for spring concerts in its 16th season.

Rehearsals started at 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, at First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St., Belleville.

Chorus members invite all singers to join them, whether new to the group or those who have sung with them in the past. Whether they sing soprano, alto, tenor, bass, or are not really sure, singers are welcome to be part of this group. Altos and men’s voices are especially needed. If those interested couldn’t make the first rehearsal, join in on the next Monday or so.

Current plans calls for the spring concert titled “Life’s Musical Sound Stage: Melodies, Meanderings, Memories” under the direction of Mary Butler Loring to be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

The Belleville Community Chorus is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers of all ages who love to sing. Members perform a variety of choral music for the enrichment, education, and enjoyment of their members and audiences in the surrounding communities.

For more information, contact Claudia Roullier at (734) 697-8235 or [email protected] .