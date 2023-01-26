Court Watching: Driver gets plea deal in death of VBT pedestrian, 2 charges dismissed

Kenneth Ray Barrett, 61, of Willis waived his preliminary exam on Nov. 2 on charges in a hit and run accident and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Nov. 16. His disposition conference was set for Dec. 5 and then continued to Jan. 5 and then Jan. 9.

He was charged with driving while license suspended causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death on July 27 on the N. I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township.

On Jan. 9, he got a plea deal and pled guilty to a new charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious impairment of body function and the original two charges were dismissed. Sentencing before Judge Prentis Edwards was set for Feb. 7 and could be up to 5 years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

For the original charges he faced up to 15 years in prison for each charge and/or up to a $10,000 fine on each charge.

VBT Police Chief Jason Wright said police received a report of a body on the roadway at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, about halfway between Rawsonville and Beck roads on the I-94 North Service Drive. It appeared the female had been struck by a vehicle while walking, he said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Wright identified the woman as Natia Hardy, 26, the mother of a five-year-old daughter. Family said she was walking home after visiting a friend.

About six hours later, Barrett was pulled over for a traffic stop and arrested.

Tommy Lee George

Tommy Lee George, 80, of Van Buren Township, had an April 27 probable cause conference on a charge of domestic violence – third offense on April 15 in Van Buren Township. The probable cause conference was adjourned to May 11. A request to remove tether was denied by Judge Martin. He was free on $20,000 personal bond and must not return to Waverly Apartments. On May 11 it was announced he is in a mental health facility. His probable cause conference was adjourned until May 25.

On May 25, the preliminary exam was set for June 9. His attorney said he has been living with a friend and the friend is going on vacation and doesn’t want George to stay in his house alone. Judge Green said it would be OK for him to stay at a hotel or motel because he still has his GPS tether on.

On June 9 he was present for his exam but the defense made a motion to dismiss the charge, which was granted by Judge Green. The tether was ordered removed.