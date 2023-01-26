VBT invites public to Community Center ground breaking

Van Buren Township News Release

Van Buren Township invites the public to the official ground-breaking ceremony of the Community Center at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Construction has already begun at the Van Buren Township Hall, 46425 Tyler Rd.

The event is expected to be attended by Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans, County Commissioner Al Haidous, the township board of trustees and members of the Downtown Development Authority.

The project is a renovation of the current senior/recreation center that adds 21,763 square feet. It is expected to be completed by spring of 2024.

The Community Center is the result of the combined financial efforts of Wayne County, the DDA, Van Buren Township and the Van Buren Civic Fund.

“My team has worked endlessly to identify partnership projects that best align with our vision of creating a healthier, happier, and more sustainable county,” said County Executive Evans.

“To say that I am extremely pleased to be a partner in creating such a multifaceted space for county residents to receive much-needed services, would be an understatement. Not only will the renovated senior and community center provide more opportunities for economic mobility, but the inclusiveness of services to be offered will ensure that our communities are healthy physically, financially and mentally,” Evans said.

Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara said, “We are proud to be building a space where our community can come together and share in the joys of healthy living, sports, arts and culture.

“The new Community Center will be home to a gym with an elevated walking track, a Black Box Theater, group and individual fitness areas, teen space, multipurpose rooms, spaces dedicated just to our senior center members, an outdoor plaza and more. We will also offer a variety of classes and programs for all ages and abilities. We are committed to provide a safe and welcoming space for our community, and we look forward to seeing how the facility will continue to enrich our lives for many years to come,” he said. The space also will include a child-watch area, lounge area, gift shop, and full-sized gymnasium.

Clerk Leon Wright added, “I am ecstatic to finally see the ground breaking of our new Community Center, after 14 years of being the township board liaison for the Parks & Recreation Committee. We took an idea and created something amazing that Van Buren Township residents will be able to enjoy for years to come.”

Wayne County Commissioner Haidous said during a recent meeting of the board of trustees, “I’m really very proud of our relationship with Van Buren Township trustees and supervisors. We have been working together for many years, and it has been a very successful relationship to serve the people of Van Buren.

“I think it’s not only good for Van Buren Township, it’s also good for the region,” he added.

To learn more about Van Buren Township, visit www.vanburen-mi.org .