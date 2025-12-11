Auditions set for ‘Senior Speed Date’ at VBT Community Center

The public is invited to become a part of a funny dinner theater play, “The Senior Speed Date.” The Van Buren Community Players are holding open auditions on Monday, Dec. 15 and Tuesday, Dec. 16, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the VBT Black Box Theater.

Whether you are a seasoned actor or trying the stage for the first time, this is your chance to shine, said director Emily Lange. No prior experience is necessary. The cast consists of two female parts and five male parts, ages 40-80 years old.

Doors for the auditions open at 6:30 p.m., and auditions will begin at 7 p.m. You only need to attend one night, as the process will be the same on both evenings. Enter through the Van Buren Community Center entrance on the east side of the building at 46425 Tyler Rd., Van Buren Township.

To help with preparations, the audition form, character descriptions, audition script selections and the rehearsal schedule can be found on the Van Buren Community Players Facebook page, or at www.vanburencommunityplayers.com.

Rehearsals will typically be held on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the VBT Black Box Theater, with a few exceptions. Performance dates are Feb. 14 and 15 at the same location.

Director Lange said the cast will create a new version of speed dating.

“The Senior Speed Date” is presented by arrangement with Lazy Bee Scripts.

For more information on this show and all upcoming shows, visit www.vanburencommunityplayers.com, email [email protected] or call (734) 796-7900.