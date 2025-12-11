Winterfest Parade, Soup Crawl winners

Parade winners
Winning trophies in Saturday’s Winterfest parade were:
• Grand Marshal Award: P&P Dance Centre
• Best Use of Parade Theme: Solid Rock Church
• Best Use of Lights: Faith Community Church
• Judge’s Award: Belleville Yacht Club
Soup Crawl winners
On Friday night of Winterfest there was a Soup Crawl contest.
• Rusted Crow was the winner with Hungarian Sausage and Potato Soup.
• JT’s Pub and Grub was second with Cheddar Potato Soup.
• Sam’s Bar and Grill was third with Dill Pickle Soup.