Winterfest Parade, Soup Crawl winners

Parade winners

Winning trophies in Saturday’s Winterfest parade were:

• Grand Marshal Award: P&P Dance Centre

• Best Use of Parade Theme: Solid Rock Church

• Best Use of Lights: Faith Community Church

• Judge’s Award: Belleville Yacht Club

Soup Crawl winners

On Friday night of Winterfest there was a Soup Crawl contest.

• Rusted Crow was the winner with Hungarian Sausage and Potato Soup.

• JT’s Pub and Grub was second with Cheddar Potato Soup.

• Sam’s Bar and Grill was third with Dill Pickle Soup.