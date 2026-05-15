Editorial: Please be patient with us as we try to print all the news

We are publishing fewer pages each week these days because our advertising numbers are down. We only print as many pages as we can afford to pay for and so we have fewer pages.

There are stories that have been waiting for many weeks for publication. They are good, newsy stories, but they have to wait because some of the other stories need to be published before events happen to announce them.

We are using our best judgment and putting in all the news that fits. And, there are lots of pictures waiting to be printed, as well.

We are grateful for your patience and understanding. We’ve got lots of news, but just little space to stuff it in.

Our foundation is working on getting us help in finances from the community and through other grants. We hope to get there soon.