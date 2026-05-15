School board considers $143,961 band tower for BHS football field

A 31-foot-tall band tower for the Belleville High School football field was described at the May 11 meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education.

The project cost of $143,961 will be up for approval at the May 26 regular meeting. Recommended bidders are Field Towers LLC to supply the tower at $84,374 and Davenport Brothers to supply the concrete foundation ($34,350) and install it ($7,548).

The band tower was part of the 2025 bond program. Consultant Rob Kakoczki of Plante Moran Realpoint, said the band tower was to support the marching band and performing arts program.

“Currently, the district does not have a dedicated band tower structure, limiting visibility, communication, and operational efficiency during practices, performances and events,” according to information provided in the board packet.

“The new band tower will provide a safe, elevated platform for directors and staff to effectively oversee rehearsals and performances while improving coordination and instruction for student participants. The addition of this structure will enhance the overall functionality of the marching band program and support continued student involvement in extracurricular activities,” the information said.

Kakoczki said there are four viewing platforms, at 12 and 20 feet and 8 and 16 feet. He said they need 20-30 weeks of lead time to get the tower after it is approved by the board, which will make it available in late fall or early winter. It will be on the 50-yard line, he said.

In other business at the one-hour-and-25-minute meeting, the board:

• Was advised the non-affiliated salaries information for about 50 employees not covered as part of a union contract will be put into a chart as required and be a part of the upcoming budget for approval. School Supt. Pete Kudlak said most are getting $2,000 raises, but four have earned $4,000 raises and one hourly worker will get a $1.50 raise instead of the 75 cents raise the other hourly workers are getting. All the details will be in the Steps 1-10 chart at the next meeting;

• Discussed the general fund budget for Wayne RESA that the board must vote on prior to June 1;

• Heard an update by Becky Ross on the Community Education program she was hired last August to start in the district;

• Heard a presentation by principal Melissa Petty on programs at the Early Childhood Center;

• Heard a presentation by instructional support specialist Renea Kurek on the new Teachers Curriculum Institute Social Studies program being recommended for students in grades 5-8. Cost of the five-year agreement is about $147,709. It will be voted on by the board at its next meeting;

• Approved attendance at a summer camp in Van Buren State Park in South Haven July 20-23 for BHS cross country athletes. Cost is $150 per athlete plus $20 brought to camp to purchase lunch on the way home;

• Approved the retirement of BHS secretary Marcia Kennedy after 28 years of service; and the resignations of Rawsonville paraprofessional Precious Harris and Edgemont paraprofessional Kelly Murphy, both after less than a year of service, and the resignation of bus driver Lakita Holton after a year of service;

• Approved the employment of Shannon Richards as Rawsonville paraprofessional as of April 30; and

• Approved the resignation of Kristine Cagney, an interventionist at Tyler, after 21 years of service.

Absent from the meeting were board president Amy Pearce and trustee Victor DeLibera.