Accreditation Assessment team invites comment on Sumpter PD on Dec. 13

A team of assessors from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) will arrive on Thursday, Dec. 12, to examine all aspects of the Sumpter Township Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services, Police Chief Eric Luke announced in a Nov. 26 news release.

“Verification by the team that the Sumpter Township Police Department meets the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission’s “best practice” standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Chief Luke said.

As part of this final on-site assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team. They may do so by telephone or email. The public may call (734) 461-4833, ext. 2259, on Friday, Dec. 13, between 9 and 11 a.m. Email comments can be sent to [email protected] .

Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the commission’s standards. A copy of the standards is available for inspection at the Sumpter Township Police Department at 23501 Sumpter Rd., Belleville, MI 48111. Contact Sergeant Brian Steffani at (734) 461-4833, ext. 3015, to obtain a copy.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the Sumpter Township Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program manager at [email protected] or write the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Pkwy., Suite 600, Okemos, MI 48864.

The Sumpter Township Police Department must comply with 108 standards to achieve accredited status.

Chief Luke said, “Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”

The Accreditation Program Director for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police is Chief Ron Wiles (ret.).

“The assessment team is composed of law-enforcement practitioners from similar Michigan law enforcement agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status,” Ron Wiles said.

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to its continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

The MACP, through its Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, is Michigan’s legitimate authority and accreditation agency. For more information regarding the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, write the commission at MACP, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Pkwy., Suite 600, Okemos, MI 48864, or email at [email protected] .

Nearby police departments that are accredited by MACP include Van Buren, Huron, and Brownstown townships and the cities of Romulus, Monroe, Wayne, Ypsilanti, and Wyandotte. Canton Township is accredited nationally by CALEA, Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.