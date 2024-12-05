Wayne County begins work Dec. 2 on Denton Road Bridge

In a press release on Nov. 27, Wayne County Department of Public Services announced bridge removal and replacement work on the Denton Road Bridge in Van Buren Township and Belleville was set to begin Dec. 2.

The county is set to start a major infrastructure project to replace the Denton Road bridge over Belleville Lake.

The project includes the removal and replacement of the existing bridge, which is currently closed to traffic.

In addition to reconstructing the bridge, the project will involve rebuilding the approaching roadway, installing a new drainage system, and enhancing the area with new lighting and other aesthetic improvements.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Dec. 2, and is expected to be completed by summer 2026, barring any unforeseen delays or inclement weather. During this period, the bridge will remain closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic, with detours in place around the construction site.

While no major disruptions are expected for Belleville Road or access to downtown, motorists should anticipate some delays due to flagging operations as work progresses.

Reduced speed limits and load restrictions may also be in place. Access to all residences and businesses will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through work zones.

For more information, contact the 24-hour customer service center at 888-ROAD-CREW (888-762-3273) or visit www.waynecounty.com .