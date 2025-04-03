34th District Court Judge Teresa Patton honored with Investiture

34th District Court Judge Teresa Patton, who was elected last November, had been legally sworn in weeks ago, and has been participating fully in the court since the first of the year.

But, March 25 was a special day at Wayne County Community College in Van Buren Township where a large crowd gathered to take part in her Investiture Ceremony.

Her younger sister Charity Davidson, vice president of Human Relations and Chief People Officer for Rochester University, was mistress of ceremonies for the evening and she said she was going to hang onto the microphone until the end of the night.

Activities began at 6 p.m. with refreshments. Speakers and singing and praying began at 6:30 p.m. and lasted until almost 8 p.m.

Judge Patton led a processional into the room surrounded by her large family, with her sister Charity coming off of the stage to join her family in the procession.

That was followed by 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley and Judge Lisa Martin, along with retired Judge Tina Brooks Green.

Then came a group of a dozen judges from other district and circuit court courtrooms. Although the Van Buren Police Department Honor Guard was on the agenda next, and announced by Davidson, they were not present.

Judge Patton’s son Austin led the pledge to the flag and then a group called PUSH (Pray Until Something Happens), including Judge Patton, sang a hymn.

Then Clyde Frankin, minister of Northwest Church of Christ, gave an invocation.

Charity McClain introduced judges and elected officials and acknowledged the large number of clergy present.

Lengthy remarks followed by Judge Patton’s father and mother, Dr. Terrance McClain, Sr. and Mary McClain.

Then there were more remarks by Judge Patton’s husband Lamont Patton, attorney Sharon Grier, attorney Rachel McRipley, and retired Judge Tina Brooks Green.

34th District Court Chief Judge Oakley performed a ceremonial oath of office with the Bible held by Judge Patton’s children. Then, Judge Patton’s parents helped her into her black judge’s robe and her husband presented an engraved gavel made especially for her.

34th District Court Judge Lisa Martin, who is president of the Association of Black Judges of Michigan, presented Judge Patton with a bright orange banner that Judge Martin said she hoped Patton would hang outside her courtroom.

The room filled with a roar of voices and applause in support of the banner.

Her father and seven other clergy then joined together to bless her and Judge Patton made some closing remarks, saying several times that with her, “People came first” and that was her motto.

The benediction was by Clifton Webb, minister of Wayne Road Church of Christ.