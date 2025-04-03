Belleville Area District Library Seed Library entering its second year

The Belleville Area Disstrict Library Seed Library was started in the spring of 2024 to help people get started growing flowers and their own food.

In addition to the seeds, the library now has a selection of gardening tools available to borrow, as well as a wide variety of gardening books. The library will host several seed and gardening-related programs throughout the year, including Grow Great Vegetables, Warm Season Crops and a seed program for children this spring.

They will also provide a program on container gardening, a session on saving seeds sometime this summer, and a guided seed walk in the fall. Check library newsletters, the website https://www.belleville.lib.mi.us/ ,

and the Seed Library Page https://www.belleville.lib.mi.us/seed-library/

for events, dates, and more information.

To participate, simply stop by the library lobby and select your seeds. Each household can choose up to 10 packets of seeds per month.

The library is also looking for seed donations to help keep this program running.