Rotary’s Cozaad Foundation donates $2,000 to Food Closet

At the Feb. 11 meeting of the Belleville Rotary Club, club president Rachel Kozlowski and Keith Bruder, who represented the club’s Cozaad Foundation, presented a $2,000 check to Marilyn Wood, coordinator of the Emergency Food Closet.

The Emergency Food Closet is housed at Belleville First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St. It is open every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to serve residents of Van Buren and Sumpter townships and the city of Belleville.