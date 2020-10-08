Yankee Air Museum offers helicopter rides Oct. 14, 24

In its first season ever, Yankee Air Museum’s Vietnam-era Huey helicopter, “Greyhound,” has been flying Air Adventure rides from Willow Run Airport and the Museum since early August.

Now, the venerable workhorse of the air in Vietnam is closing out the flying season with only two more dates. The Huey will fly on Wednesday, Oct. 14, as well as Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Greyhound once flew in Vietnam as part of the 240th Assault Helicopter Company. When the 240th AHC formed, the members had to select their unit symbol and call sign for identification. They decided on “Greyhounds” because of their speed and dependability, just like the bus company, Greyhound Lines, Inc.

During the War, the company supplied the 240th AHC with the famed running dog logo decals for the airships. The 240th Air Assault Helicopter Company even adopted a similar slogan, “Go Greyhound – and Leave the Flying to Us.”

Air Adventure rides on the UH-1 Huey Greyhound flights take off every 15 minutes beginning at 4 p.m. on Oct. 14 from Yankee Air Museum. On Saturday, Oct. 24, flights begin at 10 a.m. from Hangar 1. An Air Adventure ride is a 10-minute experience and costs $99.

To order Air Adventures visit www.yankeeairmuseum.org and click on “Fly With Us.” Additional flight times may be added as customer demand warrants.