Work continues on Rawsonville Road along Sumpter Township

Starting late Thursday, Sept. 3, the Washtenaw County Road Commission applied a fog seal on Rawsonville Road between Oakville Waltz and Judd.

A fog seal is another thin layer of liquid asphalt placed on top of a recent chip seal that helps seal in the chips and further protect the pavement, said a Nixel alert from Sumpter Township police.

This work will be conducted under lane restrictions, and all vehicles must stay off the fog seal while it cures. Curing time depends on several factors, including weather.

This work was expected to be completed on Tuesday, Sept. 8. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

Once the fog seal has been completed, the Wayne County Road Commission’s contractor will return to place permanent pavement markings in the coming weeks, the Nixel alert said.