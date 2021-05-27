VB Community Soccer Select try-outs set for Saturday, June 12

Save the date: Van Buren Community Soccer Select try-outs will be held on Saturday, June 12, at Quirk Park, behind the Van Buren Township hall.

Registration will be at the Concession Stand building, but players can sign up at https://forms.gle/Zk6vcmnJbL4P2XpQ9 .

Those interested can also visit the website for more information:

http://vanburenpride.gotsport.com .

Email the group with any questions at vbcsapresident@gmail.com .

Try-out times are as follows:

• Girls 2012, 10-11a.m., Field 1

• Girls 2010, 8-9:30 a.m., Field 2

• Girls 2008, 8-9:30 a.m., Field 4

• Girls High School Open, 2003-2006, 9 -10:30 a.m., Field 3

• Boys 2009/2010, 9:30-11a.m., Field 4

• Boys 2008, 8-9:30 a.m., Field 4

Open to all ages: 10:30-11:30 a.m., if they are not able to make the times above.

Angie McCluskey