New library includes bike repair station outside

The Belleville Area Library installed a Fix-It station for bicycles near the library’s bike rack and slightly over on the museum property.
“We received permission to spill over a tiny bit onto museum property,” said Library Director Mary Jo Suchy. “We are still working on donor signage, but the bike repair station is in memory of Ethan O’Neil.”
She said Ethan used to ride his bike to the library all the time.
