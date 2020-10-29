Michigan State Police find stolen vehicles in car trailer in VBT

A stolen vehicle believed to be traveling “under its own power” last week led Michigan State Police to a trailer on a freeway in Van Buren Township loaded with vehicles stolen from the Detroit area.

As outlined in a news release via Twitter, MSP troopers from the Metro Detroit Post recovered at least four stolen vehicles being hauled on a trailer after they responded to a stolen vehicle report.

At about 9:55 p.m., Oct. 21, a person called 911 to report their vehicle stolen, police said. A GPS tracker installed on the vehicle enabled the caller to tell the dispatcher its location and that was relayed to responding units.

Troopers initially believed the vehicle was traveling “under its own power” on the freeway in Van Buren Township. However, they found a semi-tractor with a car-hauling trailer and could see the license plate of the stolen vehicle, so they made a traffic stop.

The driver, a resident of Long Beach, CA, told troopers he had recently purchased the trailer and was currently en-route to Belleville to pick up another vehicle.

Troopers searched the tractor and found at least $10,000 in cash. In the trailer they found the vehicle reported stolen and three other stolen vehicles recently reported to Metro Detroit police departments.

The vehicles were a 2017 Dodge Challenger reported stolen out of Detroit PD jurisdiction, a 2020 Dodge Charger reported stolen out of Warren PD, and a 2018 Dodge Charger reported stolen from Southfield PD. The MSP Southeast Auto Theft Team continues the investigation.