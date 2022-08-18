Last chance this summer to ride in ‘Hairless Joe’ at Willow Run Airport

You have one last chance this summer to take a ride in the WWII airplane, Hairless Joe, on Aug. 21 at Hangar 1 at the Willow Run Airport.

The C-47, Hairless Joe, is owned and operated by the Yankee Air Museum and was one of the most vital pieces of military equipment in winning the war, according to General Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The C-47 Skytrain was developed from the Douglas DC-3 civilian airliner. One of the most mass-produced aircraft in history with 11,000 manufactured before and during WWII, there are still 172 of the aircraft flying today. Also known as the gooney bird, the C-47 was built to last.

For thrill seekers desiring a once-in-a-lifetime experience, public rides on the C-47 are available on Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. The ride is a 20-minute experience and costs $225 per person.

Order at https://yankeeairmuseum.org/fly/#c47 or take a chance and walk up the day of the flight at the Museum’s Hangar 1 located at 801 Kirk Profit Dr., Ypsilanti, MI 48198.