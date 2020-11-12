Belleville woman charged in deaths of two workers on I-94

Ryann Danielle Musselman, 29, of Belleville was arraigned Nov. 9 in Washtenaw County 14A-2 District Court on two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

She is accused of hitting and killing construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada, 23, and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose, 23, who both lived in Lansing. The crash occurred around 1:40 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, on eastbound I-94 near Harris Road in Ypsilanti Township.