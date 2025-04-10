Ypsilanti Symphony Orchestra to present season finale on April 13

The Ypsilanti Symphony Orchestra will present its season finale “Up Close and Personal” concert at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, April 13 at Lincoln High School.

The concert will showcase orchestra soloists conducted by music director Adam C. Riccinto.

Join the orchestra for music by American composers Randall Thompson and George Frederick McKay, as well as works by Sergei Rachmaninoff and Henryk Wieniawski performed by soloists Erin Himrod (cello) and Alyssa McNally (violin).

A sneak peak promo preview on YouTube video is available. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/share/1F3egzeHWL/

Lincoln High School’s Performing Arts Center is at 7425 Willis Rd., Ypsilanti, MI, 48197. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for students/seniors/children, and $30/ per family. Tickets can be purchased at the door.