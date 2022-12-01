Winterfest includes Animal Magic, lighted parade, fireworks, Santa

Winterfest kicks off at 6 p.m. today, Dec. 1, with Pop-Up Shops on Main Street.

The Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to stop by Fourth Street Square, Moving the Mitten, and Garden Fantasy to check out all the vendors and get some holiday shopping done.

On Friday night, the public is invited to dance the night away at the Neon Santa Dance Party with disc jockey Anthony Richendollar and special guest master of ceremonies Duane David, “the Ringmaster.” Neon and Santa hats are suggested.

Saturday, Dec. 3, will feature Animal Magic at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., food trucks, ice skating, inflatables and kids’ make-and-take crafts. Carriage rides are 3 to 5 p.m. The light parade leaves Belleville High School at 5:15 p.m. to travel down Main Street carrying Santa into town on a fire engine. Santa will then be at the library to meet with children.

At 7:15 p.m. the sky will glow with a fireworks display. Rounding out the night, Killer Flamingos will put on a show in Fourth Street Square.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, Santa will be eating pancakes from 10 a.m. to noon, and everyone is invited to come and join him. No reservations needed and tickets are by donation. From 1 to 4 p.m. Santa will be doing some ice skating to work off all those pancakes. The skating rink is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grown-ups are invited to download the Goosechase app and use join code 5WRXBD to take part in the scavenger hunt from noon to 4 p.m.