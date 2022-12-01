Belleville Community Chorus presents ‘JOY-HOPE-LOVE’ concert

On Sunday, Dec. 11, the entire community is invited to enjoy the award-winning Belleville Community Chorus’ 16th-annual holiday concert titled “JOY – HOPE – LOVE.”

The performance is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Belleville United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St. in Belleville.

Under the leadership of director Mary Butler-Loring, accompanied by Judith Weed, the concert will feature songs of the season guaranteed to please and delight.

Ray Eissinger said, “Don’t leave this event out of your holiday plans! Come, bring your friends, and support this dedicated, high-quality tri-community group.”

As always, the concert is free, though donations supporting the chorus are invited, encouraged, and welcomed.

If sitting back and listening is not enough for you and you’re interested in knowing more about or being part of the Belleville Community Chorus, contact Claudia Roullier at (734) 697- 8235 or [email protected] .

The Belleville Community Chorus offers opportunities for performance of mixed-voice choral music in a variety of styles. The chorus strives to improve its musical quality through education and commitment to a rehearsal and performance schedule. The generosity of donors and sponsors supports the community activities including education, rehearsal, performance and entertainment. The Belleville Community Chorus is a 501(C)3 not-for-profit organization.