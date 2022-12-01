Sumpter Seniors present first-annual Festival of Holiday Trees, Dec. 19

The Sumpter Township Senior Citizens’ first-annual Festival of Trees event is set for 2 to 4 p.m. at the community center at 23501 Sumpter Rd. Tickets are $7 each.

There will be a display of Christmas trees decorated by volunteers, along with Christmas caroling, appetizers by caterers, and door prizes. Door prize drawings will be held every 15 minutes.

It’s also Sumpter Senior membership renewal time for 2023. Cost is Sumpter residents 55 and over $10 and non-residents $15. Transportation is available.

Visitors are asked to RSVP for the Festival of Trees by Dec. 12 at (734) 461-9373.