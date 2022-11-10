Volunteers replace flags on veterans’ graves at Hillside Cemetery

On Sunday, Nov. 6, volunteers gathered at Hillside Cemetery to replace worn flags on veterans’ graves with crisp new flags in time for Veterans’ Day on Nov. 11.
Each set of volunteers got a map of the cemetery, the area they were assigned to, an armload of flags, and a bag to put the old flags in. Overseeing the project was Belleville City Clerk Briana Hootman.
