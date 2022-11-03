VBT, Ypsilanti Twp. fire departments extinguish Martz Road home fire

A Martz Road homeowner got up to use the bathroom at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, and smelled smoke.

Van Buren Township Fire Chief Dave McInally said it was good the homeowner got up because a small fire had started in the back of the house by the deck.

Chief McInally said Ypsilanti Township served as backup and the two departments put out the fire quickly.

He said the fire was of undetermined origin, possibly from smoking, but considered accidental.