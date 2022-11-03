‘It’s in the Bag’ used-book sale set Nov. 12-14 at Belleville Area District Library

A three-day, “It’s in the Bag” book sale will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 through Monday, Nov. 14 at the Belleville Area District Library.

A Friends of Belleville Area District Library members-only preview sale will take place on Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon. New memberships will be available at the door.

The book sale will be open to the public:

• Saturday, 12-3 p.m.

• Sunday, 2-5 p.m.

• Monday, 3-8 p.m.

Used books will be discounted as follows: Adult hardcovers, 2 for $1; all paperbacks, 4 for $1; children’s books, 4 for $1; audio books, DVDs, and CDs 4 for $1.

On Monday only, there will be a bag sale at $4 per bag.

Credit cards will be accepted.

There will be a table of collectible, special-priced books including boxed sets, complete series, signed copies, coffee table books, and more.

Holiday books, including holiday cookbooks, will be available for collecting or gift giving.

For more information and membership applications, see www.belleville.lib.mi.us.