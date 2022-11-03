David C. Brown retires

David C. Brown is retiring, after serving the Belleville area for more than 40 years.

His daughter, Shelly Brown-Chudzinski, said she is happy to continue the family tradition as new owner of the David C. Brown Funeral Home on East Huron River Drive, where they have worked together side-by-side since 1999. Shelly has been managing the business for the last decade, with his guidance, and said she will continue to provide the personal care that the community has grown to expect.