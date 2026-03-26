VBT posts clarification on Project Cannoli

The following has been posted by Van Buren Township on its website:

“We’ve received questions about recent news reports on Project Cannoli.

“Project Cannoli in Van Buren Township remains a 1.0 GW project and there has been no request to change the parameters of the project.

“Some reports also mention 2.7 GW. That number includes Project Cannoli plus 1.7 GW from Google’s broader investment in clean, renewable energy that supports the power grid.

“The 2.7 is not an expansion of the Van Buren Township site.”

You can read the filing with the Michigan Public Service Commission here:

https://mi-psc.my.site.com/sfc/servlet.shepherd/version/download/068cs00001pUwYcAAK