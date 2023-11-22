VBT planners postpone site amendments for Hampton Manor

After about an hour and a half of discussion on a request for a site plan amendment for the Hampton Manor development, the Van Buren Township Planning Commission voted unanimously to postpone action until such a time as developers had a complete set of revised plans.

This was at the regular meeting on Nov. 8. Commissioner Medina Atchinson was absent.

The next regular meeting of the planning commission is Dec. 13 so commissioners agreed to attend a special meeting before then if everything is in order, so the development is not held up longer than necessary.

Hampton Manor had planned to welcome residents to its new facility at the corner of Tyler and Morton Taylor roads on Nov. 1.

Vidya Krishnan, senior principal planner from McKenna, said the applicant has made significant progress, with most in the last day or two.

One of the things at issue is the colors being used on the assisted living and memory care building. The planning commission rejected the use of blue siding for the project, which was not allowed by the site plan approved in 2021, so the blue siding has been removed.

They now are putting up brick and stone, with composite siding. They are installing the missing dormers and putting metal roofing on the dormers. There were questions about the 6’ metal fencing requested and the pillars at the front entrance, which do not match the pillars as designed.

Sam Martin, representing developer Van Buren Investors Land Holdings, LLC, brought someone with him this time to help discuss the project. At the Sept. 27 meeting he appeared alone and was barraged with negative comments.

John Costa, architect, said he was not involved in the original plans and he was there to help make corrections. He said he did prepare construction documents, revised the dormers and had additional dormers put on the roof. He said the cultured stone was removed and it will be replaced.

He said they realized on the Monday previous to the Wednesday meeting that they would not be able to use vinyl siding. He said there is a slight change in brick and cultured stone and the fence within the courtyard patios.

Planner Krishnan said the patios should be designed as amenities and should be shown as patios for each unit on the plans.

Martin said the aluminum black fence is for the safety of the residents. He said the development is pet-friendly and the fence keeps them in there.

Architect Costa agreed with Krishnan that plants in front of the fence could be put in to shield the fence from public view. Krishnan said she didn’t have an issue with the 6’ fence.

Commissioner Jeff Jahr said the fence needs to be on the site plan and a sample of the fence brought in along with the rest of the samples. At that evening’s meeting the developers had provided the first batch of samples, which were displayed on a front table.

Commissioner Jahr said it should be clear that on the plans the rectangles are porches and not air conditioning pads. Also the landscaping should be on the plans.

Treasurer Sharry Budd, who sits on the planning commission, said she didn’t like the hazelnut color of the proposed siding because there is no contrast with the other colors and that doesn’t give the texture needed for the building.

“The cultured stone instead of brick doesn’t provide the same level of breakup,” Jahr agreed.

Commissioner Bernie Grant, who is an architect, noted that the tapered columns are on the drawings, but not in the field. He said the metal roofing supports are in place.

“Whatever you turn in and gets approved has to be built that way – so it matches exactly,” Commissioner Grant said, adding things are close now, but they need 100%. “The dormers are not in place in the field as in the plan.”

Krishnan said with the lighter brick, the hazelnut looks yellowish and there has to be a contrast. Grant agreed there had to be darks and lights.

Costa asked if the commission could approve the brick and cultured stone, so they could keep their masons working, while he finds a siding they will approve.

Grant noted they are not using full brick, cemented on, not laid. He referred to it as “stick a brick.”

“I have reservations about approving piecemeal,” Jahr said and Grant agreed that, “It should be presented as a complete palate.”

“They could bring a siding with color the planning commission would like,” Grant said, adding he was unhappy they didn’t accommodate the foundation for real brick.

Jahr said he wanted it all at once.

Commissioner Peter Creal said they could come back with multiple samples that was likely to include one that could be approved. He said the commission could approve the bricks so they don’t lose their labor. The developers would have to assume the risk that they couldn’t find a good match.

“We don’t want to delay them, but I’d like to see a full slate,” Commissioner Jackson Pahle said.

Grant said he would support coming back with all the samples.

Creal asked if they could accept the plans, and Jahr said no. He said there were full bricks in the original plan.

Krishnan said they should have a full set of plans with the colors.

Grant warned the Costa and Martin, “You could get yourself in trouble, again.”

Commission chairman Brian Cullin said at the last meeting they didn’t want to piecemeal the approvals and, “We want that facility to open ASAP. Sitting there undone is not doing a favor to the community.”

Steven Dark commented by zoom on the discussion pointing out that the monument signs at each exit are not in the same position as on the plans. Dan Power, director of planning and economic development, said they are not in the same position, but were OKed by the administration.

Once the plans are approved, Director Power said the developers must file with his department two signed, sealed versions of any amended sets of civil plans and two signed, sealed sets of any amended building plans, along with exterior building elevations and other plans.

In other business at the Nov. 8 meeting, the commission:

• Discussed a proposed land use plan for construction of 57 single family homes in the rear of the Hickory Woods attached multi-family development on the north side of Tyler Road between Morton Taylor and Haggerty roads. The back of the development is not completed, but has roads, drainage ponds, and electrical in place. Commissioners gave preliminary feedback to the developers so they could consider the options and come back with a formal proposal;

• Received an administrative update on Diamondback Music Hall, which is a reoccupancy of the former Diamondback Saloon, a 4.9-acre site on the S. I-94 Service Drive. The new owners, who have updated the interior and want an upscale environment for their patrons, plan five to eight high-traffic events per month. They will have a website and there will be no marijuana distribution on site, no pyrotechnics, and 25 employees during peak shifts, Director Power said. Power said this will be a vastly different kind of operation from the former country music saloon. A soft opening was set for Nov. 11 and it got its certificate of occupancy earlier that day, Nov. 8; and

• Was informed Power is working on a joint meeting of the commission with neighboring communities.