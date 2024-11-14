VBT DDA to present Light up the Park festivities on Nov. 20

Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority will present Light up the Park at 6 p.m., Nov. 20, at Harris Park, 10101 Belleville Rd.

The Belleville Community Chorus will be present to sing, VBT DDA is providing Santa Letter kits for kids to take home and write to Santa. They can drop them off at the special mail box at the Belleville Area District Library.

Rainy’ Day Cakes will have sweets and Double B’s Freeze & Tea’s will provide hot chocolate, coffee and cider.

The DDA will have candles for people to light up as the lights go up shortly after 6 p.m. The Christmas tree has been installed and the park is decorated.

Everything is complimentary from the VBT DDA and was organized by Executive Director Merrie Coburn.