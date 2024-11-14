Wayne County voters pass RESA millage with 68% of vote

Wayne Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) Superintendent Dr. Daveda Colbert and fellow Wayne County superintendents applaud the voters’ approval of the Wayne County Regional Enhancement Millage Renewal.

The millage renewal passed by 68% in Wayne County. 100% of its funds will be distributed equally per student and will help the 33 local Wayne County school districts and more than 90 eligible public school academies expand career-technical programs that help prepare students for in-demand careers, support attracting and hiring the best, highly qualified teachers to reduce class sizes, provide educational opportunities for all Wayne County students, and strengthen school safety.

“Thank you to the voters of Wayne County for their continued support in providing our students with the skills to compete for in-demand jobs, keeping our students safe and keeping class sizes low by hiring highly qualified teachers and support staff,” said Supt. Colbert.

“With the Wayne County Regional Enhancement Millage renewed, our schools can continue to support our students and educators in all aspects, including by expanding career-technical programs that help prepare students for high-wage careers, as well as maintaining lower class sizes, providing educational opportunities for all learners, and enhancing school safety. We are deeply grateful to our Wayne County residents and voters for their continued support in keeping our school communities strong, and thank our superintendents, school administrators, teachers and support staff for the important work they do each and every day.”