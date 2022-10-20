Van Buren Township Fire Department puts out house fire Oct. 8

Just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 8, a neighbor called 911 to report a house fire at 650 Sumpter Rd. in Van Buren Township.

Gene Carrier, the homeowner, was not home at the time, but the Van Buren Township Fire Department arrived at once, since the fire hall is just down the street.

Deputy Chief Andy Lenaghan said the fire started in some wires in the crawl space below the laundry room and worked its way up the wall. He said fire fighters were able to tear out the floor to get to the fire which they extinguished.

Deputy Chief Lenaghan said the official cause of the fire was undetermined at the time of this report.