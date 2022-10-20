Court Watching

Shandon R. Groom

Shandon R. Groom, 28, of Toledo was due for a jury trial on Oct. 3 on murder charges in the 2017 death of Egypt Covington. The trial before Circuit Court Judge Wanda A. Evans was adjourned at the request of the court to April 10, 2023.

Shane Lamar Evans, 32, of Sumpter Township, also charged in the murder, was undergoing another competency hearing and the court adjourned the hearing results until Nov. 7.

Timothy Eugene Moore, 35, of Toledo, is suspected of pulling the trigger in the murder. His jury trial on seven charges is set for Dec. 12.

All three have been in the Wayne County Jail since their arrests by the Michigan State Police in late 2020.

Timothy Ryan Frye

Timothy Ryan Frye, 38, of Belleville was charged with ten counts concerning drugs in his Wexford Street home in Belleville on April 14, 2021. He currently is waiting for his final conference in circuit court on Nov. 1. He is free on $5,000 personal bond.

Kenneth Ray Barrett

Kenneth Ray Barrett, 61, of Willis was present for his probable cause conference on Sept. 21 on charges of driving while license suspended causing death and failure to stop at an accident when at fault resulting in death on July 27 in Van Buren Township.

His attorney Seymour Schwartz said he still needs the autopsy information and so the probable cause conference was adjourned until Nov. 2.

He is free after posting surety bond of $12,500. He must wear an alcohol tether.