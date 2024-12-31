Tyler students travel to Lansing to present at tech showcase

Students from Tyler Elementary School were among the few in Michigan selected to bring cutting-edge and innovative technology demonstrations from their classrooms to lawmakers in Lansing.

The 23rd-annual AT&T/MACUL Student Technology Showcase took place Dec. 4 in the new Heritage Hall visitors’ center in the Michigan State Capitol.

Presented by the Michigan Association for Computer Users in Learning (MACUL), and underwritten by AT&T, the 2024 Student Technology Showcase featured demonstrations from students representing 25 different teams.

“The 23rd-annual Student Technology Showcase celebrated the remarkable creativity and innovation of Michigan students,” said Tammy Maginity, MACUL executive director. “It was impressive to see students incorporate technology into their learning experiences and everyday lessons.”

Students displayed a wide variety of technology projects that blended science, mathematics, social studies and language arts with the latest digital tools. Their work featured app development, artificial intelligence demonstrations, coding, robotics, web design, and many other technology demonstrations.

State Sen. Darrien Camilleri and Rep. Phil Green were recognized with “Excellence in Education” awards at the showcase for their commitment to connecting students with innovative technologies, and their dedication to improving the Michigan educational system.

MACUL is an organization dedicated to bringing educators from all levels together to share their knowledge and concerns regarding educational uses of computers and technology. For further information about the Showcase, visit www.macul.org or call 517-882-1403.

AT&T said it works every day to connect Michigan families and job providers faster and better than ever before.

Taking part were Tyler Elemetary School teachers Nicole Gandolf and Justin Allen; with students Emely Martinez, Kyrie Anderson, Ahmad Ibrahim, and Rose DeYoung.