Court Watching

Zachary Charles Wagenschutz

Zachary Charles Wagenschutz, 21, of Ypsilanti and previously of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned while in custody on Dec. 2 on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder/strangulation and domestic violence on Nov. 28 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and he cannot return to the place of the offense. His probable cause conference was held Dec. 11 and his preliminary examination set for Jan. 22.

Kourtney Lajuan Fickling

Kourtney Lajuan Fickling of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned while in custody on Nov. 1, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on Oct. 30 in Van Buren Township. Her pretrial was set for Nov. 13 and personal bond set for $5,000. She is to have no contact with the victim except for contact involving childcare / custody.

On Nov. 13, her trial was scheduled for Dec. 16. On Dec. 4 a plea was scheduled instead. On Dec. 11 she pled guilty to the charge and the complaining victim did not wish to appear. She was fined $700 and put on a 12-month delayed sentence. If there are no problems during her probation, the charges will be dismissed. She must do 24 hours of community service and enroll in a 26-week batterer’s counseling class within 30 days. She also shall not purchase or possess any firearms.

Thilann Elias Napier

Thilann Elias Napier of Van Buren Township was charged with driving while license suspended and operating with a forged license on July 11, 2021 in Van Buren Township. He was scheduled for a remote arraignment/pretrial on Sept. 1, 2021 and he failed to appear. A warrant was issued. On Oct. 4, 2021 the warrant was canceled. He was scheduled for arraignment/pretrial on Nov. 4, 2021 and then on Dec. 1, 2021 and he failed to appear and then he failed to appear for his Jan. 19, 2022 court date and again failed to appear on May 24, 2022.

On Sept. 20, 2024 he had an in-custody video arraignment. He pled not guilty to all charges and a pretrial was scheduled for Nov. 13 and he failed to appear. A remote show-cause/arraignment/pretrial was set for Dec. 11. At that time a plea hearing was held and he pled guilty to a reduced charge of failure to display a license and was fined $495. The forged license charge was dismissed.

Austin Michael Hussing

Austin Michael Hussing, 29, of Romulus was scheduled for trial on Dec. 5 on two charges of assault and battery on Van Buren Township police on Aug. 9. A virtual pretrial was held Nov. 7 and the trial set for Dec. 5 and then Dec. 12 before Judge Green. On Dec. 11 charges were dismissed by the township attorney. Case closed.

Gregory Lee Howell Basquin

Gregory Lee Howell Basquin of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned while in custody on Nov. 8 by Judge Oakley for a domestic violence charge on Nov. 8 in Van Buren Township. He was scheduled for a pretrial on Nov. 20. Bond was set at $1,000 and he is to have no contact with the victim or to return to the address of the incident.

On Nov. 20, his defense attorney told a complicated story about how his client is the son of the alleged victim and he is her caretaker and is concerned about her well-being. The domestic violence charge was a result of him turning around and bumping her, he said. Basquin was not present because he was in Harbor Oaks because of suicidal statements he made, his attorney said. Judge Oakley had advised the defendant to have no contact with the victim, but she leaves pots on the stove over heat and has other problems and he worries about her. His attorney said his client can’t afford a GPS tether, as suggested, because he get $700 every two weeks. Judge Oakley ordered him to appear on Dec. 4 by zoom for a final pretrial where the victim must appear.

He is to have no contact with the victim or return to the address of the incident.

On Nov. 20 he was present for his pretrial by zoom from Harbor Oaks where he was undergoing treatment.

On Dec. 4 the defendant told the court he is homeless. He was scheduled for his final pretrial on Dec. 18 and then it was changed to Dec. 30.

Eric Allen Brackman

Eric Allen Brackman, 50, of New Boston was charged with possession of narcotic or cocaine on April 25, 2023 in Van Buren Township. On Nov. 18, he was video-arraigned while in custody of Huron Township PD. The Van Buren bond was $10,000/10% and the probable cause conference set for Nov. 27 and then Dec. 11.

The Huron Township charges were from Nov. 16 and were assault with intent to inflict bodily harm less than murder/strangulation, possession of methamphetamine/Ecstasy, domestic violence (third offense notice) and assault with a dangerous weapon. He was labeled a habitual offender. Bond was $50,000/cash or surety. Probable cause conference was set for Dec. 11. Surety bond was received from Wayne County Bail Bonds.

He failed to appear at court on Dec. 11 so his bond was forfeited, a warrant was signed for his arrest and a surety show-cause hearing set for Jan. 22.

Bobby Lee McKiddy Jr.

Bobby Lee McKiddy, Jr., 40, of Westland, is charged with assault to do great physical harm less than murder / strangulation and domestic violence on Oct. 30 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned while in custody on Nov. 1 and personal bond set at $10,000 and a probable cause conference set for Nov. 13 and then Nov. 20, when he showed up on zoom very late. On Nov. 26 a bench warrant was issued and bond reset to $10,000/10%.

The defendant was scheduled for a bond modification hearing on Dec. 5, when he was in custody of the Wayne County Sheriff. The warrant was canceled and a probable cause conference was set for Dec. 18. He is not to be released without a tether. Preliminary exam is Jan. 22.

James Daniel Patterson

James Daniel Patterson, 23, of Van Buren Township failed to appear for a probable cause conference on Oct. 10 on a charge of unlawful driving away of an auto, 2 charges of breaking and entering of a vehicle to steal property and 2 charges of illegal entry (one reduced to “attempted”). These charges were dated on Sept. 21 in Van Buren Township.

He walked in to the counter on Dec. 4 to address his files. He failed to appear for his court date on Dec. 5 and the bench warrant is back in effect.

Curtis Thomas Harris

Curtis Thomas Harris, 46, of Detroit, is charged with driving while intoxicated and having a BAC of .17 or more on April 18, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was sent a notice for a Sept. 25 arraignment / pretrial but the notice was sent to the wrong address. The next arraignment / pretrial notice was returned by the post office. A bench warrant was issued Oct. 31. The arraignment/pretrial was set for Dec. 4. The defendant appeared at the court counter to pay bond of $150 on the bond of $1,500/10%. A remote pretrial was set for Dec. 18.

On Dec. 18, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of OWI and the BAC .17 charge was dismissed. The case was sent to probation for a recommendation and is scheduled for review on Jan. 9.