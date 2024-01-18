Sumpter holds closed-door session, then votes to move on water main

After a brief closed-door session during its Jan. 9 regular meeting, the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to move to put the Rawsonville Road water line project into full motion.

Trustee Donald LaPorte was absent from the meeting. He had recently announced he would be absent from meetings in January due to medical reasons.

The Rawsonville water line in question was put in the wrong place some 50 years ago and was discovered when Washtenaw County replaced lines along the road last summer. It was left lightly covered in soil and board members worried about winter temperatures freezing the line that brought Sumpter water to Washtenaw County clients.

The Sumpter board had directed its attorney to research the situation in preparation for a potential law suit to find out what went wrong and to get whoever is responsible to pay for the new line, including Wayne County.

At its Nov. 28 meeting, the board approved the $339,375 bid of Diversified Excavating and Site Utilities for relocation of the Rawsonville water line.

When asked about the water line at the first part of the meeting, before the closed-door session, township attorney Rob Young said there was nothing he could say publicly about the Rawsonville water line, yet.

In other business at the 42-minute workshop/regular meetings, the board:

• Approved the revised cemetery ordinance with two edits. Treasurer Bart Patterson said on Dec. 23 the first burial since 2015 was held in Martinsville Cemetery;

• Approved the reappointment of Joe Jackson to the Zoning Board of Appeals with a term to expire Jan. 13, 2027;

• Approved adding a finance report by Finance Director Scott Holtz to the second board meeting each month starting this month;

• Approved a six-month medical leave for fire fighter Don LaPorte, effective Jan. 3;

• Heard Mary Ban thank the police, fire, and emergency medical technicians who responded to a 911 call when she was visiting a friend and the chair went out from under her and she couldn’t get up. She said they called for a lift assist and Richard Sliwa “got me off the floor. There was quick response and I appreciate their work,” she said. She also spoke about road work, the decorations at the community center, and the museum that is open after four years absence;

• Heard attorney Young say that the township appreciates Ban and her comments are “good for this community.” Young said she and he agree on matters 98.5% of the time;

• Heard Fire Chief Ron Brown report that there were 1,318 runs for last calendar year, which is 200 more than the year before that and the number keeps climbing;

• Heard Public Safety Director/Police Chief Eric Luke report his department is looking into attrition and leadership because some staff members are getting older and they will retire. They are looking into IT as a force-multiplier and they want to make sure the technology is there. There are more mobile homes now. He said the fire department’s on-call positions are hard to fill, but there is a slight increase in the day shift and he hopes the new fire contract wording will help;

• Heard Water & Sewer Director John Danci report they are trying to reduce outstanding balances for the township. He said some people haven’t been paying, but the township still has to pay its utility bills. “Some balances go on for a long time … and we don’t have staff to shut off service,” he said. Danci said for the upcoming budget they are checking services they use for efficiency, checking the meters and upgrading software, and keeping track of what hours are spent where by employees. The department is working at 75% employees and needs to get the fourth person hired. Also, the part-time person needs to be trained. He said the formal public posting of positions needs to be done;

• Heard Township Manager Anthony Burdick said Carleton Farms wants to put in two additional retention ponds on its site and the township is working with its planning consultant Enos on the project. Manager Burdick said Republic needs the township to sign on this. Young said it would be discussed at the next township meeting. Burdick said Carleton Farms said it will bring back community days, that it used to have, where they had tours, fire department and rescue vehicles on site, and free pumpkins, according to the season; and

• Was informed that Burdick is telemeeting with Wayne County Roads every two weeks to discuss roads significantly in need of attention. Burdick also said they got some bids through Chief Luke for two cameras for $2,800 for the recycling area where it is.