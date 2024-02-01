Speaker at Rotary: ‘Human trafficking is happening here’

The Rotary Club of Belleville invites the public to a free presentation, “Human Trafficking is Happening in our Community,” at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Belleville Area District Library.

Guest speaker Karen Moore, the executive director of Sanctum House, focuses her talk on this grave and pressing issue she said is in this community.

The Belleville Area District Library is at 167 4th St., Belleville. The event offers an opportunity for attendees to gain essential knowledge on how to identify and report instances of human trafficking.

Attendees will also have a survivor of human trafficking share personal experiences and insights.