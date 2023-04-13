Shane Evans pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Egypt’s death

On April 7, Shane Lamar Evans, 34, of Sumpter Township pled guilty to second degree murder in the June 22, 2017 shooting death of Elizabeth (Egypt) Covington.

On Feb. 28, Evans was again found competent to stand trial before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Wanda A. Evans and his final conference was set for Feb. 28. A jury trial previously had been set for Dec. 11, 2023.

After a review and recommendation by the court’s probation department, sentencing will be held on May 4.

Evans had been charged with homicide-felony murder and home invasion-first degree. These charges were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea. He has been in the Wayne County Jail since his arrest in late 2020.

Evans had testified at 34th District Court that he showed the two other defendants where a marijuana caregiver lived in a duplex on Hull Road in Van Buren Township and they allegedly went in the wrong door and killed Covington. Evans said he pointed out the house and the door and then left with his girlfriend.

The two still charged with murder counts are Timothy Eugene Moore, 37, of Toldeo, whose jury trial is set for July 24. He has been in the Wayne County Jail since his Nov. 8, 2020 arrest and is accused of being the actual shooter.

Moore is charged with first degree premeditated murder, felony murder, home invasion-first degree, and four counts of weapons-felony firearm.

Shandon R Groom, 30, of Toledo, is the third defendant in the case. Groom has pled not guilty to charges of homicide–felony murder, home invasion–first degree, premeditated first degree murder, and three counts of weapons–felony firearm.

His jury trial had been set for Oct. 3, 2022 and was adjourned until April 10, 2023. Instead, a pretrial was held on April 10 and then adjourned to April 14.