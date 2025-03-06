‘Schoolhouse Rock’ auditions: March 10, 11 at VBT Black Box

Van Buren Community Players has set auditions for the youth musical “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” on March 10 and 11 at the Black Box Theater in the Van Buren Township Community Center.

Auditions will be from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, March 10, and Tuesday, March 11.

No experience is necessary. The auditions will be open to children and teens 7-18 years old. Whether you are a seasoned performer or a first timer, you are welcome to participate.

Those who wish to audition can arrive beginning at 6:30 p.m., with auditions beginning at 7 p.m. both nights. Attendance either night is acceptable.

Enter through the Van Buren Community Center entrance on the east side of the building at 46425 Tyler Rd.

The reading audition cuts will be provided at the audition. The audition form, rehearsal schedule, audition sheet music, and audition music recording is available at https://www.vanburencommunityplayers.com .

Rehearsals are generally held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (with a few exceptions) at the Black Box Theater. Performances are scheduled for May 9-11 and 16-18 at the Black Box Theater.

“Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com