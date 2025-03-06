Michigan Dept. of Treasury sets Revenue Sharing for cannibus

The Michigan Department of the Treasury has announced this year’s revenue and next year’s projected revenue for revenue sharing in the cannibus program.

Local governments:

• City of Belleville — $502,975 in 2025 and projected $515,485 in 2026;

• Township of Sumpter — $1,083,021 in 2025 and projected of $1,108,290 in 2026; and

• Township of Van Buren — $3,482,374 in 2025 and projected of $3,563,834 in 2026.

The announcement said: “For fiscal year (FY) 2025, the Legislature continued the CVTRS (City, Village, and Township Revenue Sharing) program payments. However, the program requirements and payment structure have been modified to provide additional revenue sharing funding to all local units. All local units are eligible for these payments.”