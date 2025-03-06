St. Aloysius Lenten Fish Fry dinners served every Friday until Easter

St. Aloysius, 37200 Neville St., Romulus, is offering Lenten Fish Fry dinners from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday until Easter.

The homemade cod and shrimp dinners and weekly specials are available March 7, 14, 21, and 28 and April 4 and 11.

Baked or fried dinners are $15; pizza is $6; and kid’s meals are $9. Credit and debit cards accepted. For curbside pickup, call (313) 597-3194.