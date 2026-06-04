Editorial: Much turmoil over VBT projects

Recently, there was radioactive waste in the Wayne Disposal landfill in Van Buren Township. Big uproar and lawsuit. Now, it appears to be over, but Republic Services, owners of Wayne Disposal, are appealing the latest judicial order. Wayne Disposal said they were following the rules.

Then, there’s the new Google data center that is heading into reality step by step, with Van Buren Township board saying it is following the rules.

The VBT board’s action has brought death threats from throughout the U.S.

Who knows if data centers are good or evil? The board is doing the best it can with the information it is given.

But, death threats are a bit much. They are also being threatened with recall, which is more reasonable.

Now, the Waverly Apartments proposal to expand with more apartments and a housing development in what was supposed to stay a golf course is riling people up. Some say they moved out to the country and now the golf course they loved next door has been allowed to die for more development.

The paperwork that would head off the buildings has been lost by VBT over the last 50 years. Not good. More turmoil.