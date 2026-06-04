City Council narrows field of city manager candidates to four

After an hour-long special meeting in closed-door session on Friday, May 29, the Belleville City Council narrowed the list of 19 candidates for city manager to four – including present interim city manager Stephen Jones.

Mayor Ken Voigt said the four candidates will be interviewed in public starting at a special 8 a.m. meeting on Saturday, June 13, at city hall, 330 Charles St.

• 8:15 a.m. — Krystina Laslo

• 9:10 a.m. – Darwin McClary

• 10:05 a.m. – Brady Peck

• 11:00 a.m. – Stephen Jones