LDFA asks for realtor handling Grace Lake to come to meeting

At a 12-minute meeting on Sept. 13, Doug Peters, vice chairman of the Van Buren Township Local Development Finance Authority, asked for those responsible for handling Grace Lake Corporate Center real estate to come to an LDFA meeting in person.

Peters said he’d like to have someone from the company come and tell the LDFA what they are doing to promote Grace Lake.

LDFA member Scott Medlen of Grace Lake said they exclusively use Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage and he will go and ask them what they’ve been doing.

Peters said he would like to see them at the LDFA in person, face to face, so they can ask what “we can do to help them, using our personal contacts.”

In other business at the Sept. 13 meeting, the LDFA:

• Was informed that Sara Cortese, whose reappointment to a term on the LDFA to represent the school district was recently approved by the township board, recently left the school district. The LDFA needs a new appointment and newly appointed LDFA member School Supt. Pete Kudlak, who was at his first LDFA meeting, said he will recommend someone else from the district by the end of September. There are now four vacant seats on the 11-member LDFA;

• Heard Deputy Supervisor Dan Selman give the 2021 Informational Meeting & Synopsis of Activities of the LDFA as required by Public Act 57 of 2018. The primary focus of the LDFA at this time is the payment of the debt obligations incurred with the public improvements completed in 2004 for Visteon Village (now Grace Lake Corporate Center); and

• Heard chairman Michael Dotson say at the last meeting former LDFA member John Delaney was present and he would like to have Delaney join the subcommittee working to find ways to promote Grace Lake. Other members of the subcommittee are Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara, Dotson, and Medlen.