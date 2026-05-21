Report: North Liberty Street work should be all done by this Friday

Interim city manager Steve Jones told the Belleville City Council on Monday that all the milling is done on North Liberty Street and the asphalt paving will start by Wednesday, May 20.

He said all the road work is expected to be done by Friday, May 22, except for the striping which will come at a later date when the stripers are available.

This is the final stage of the replacement of underground utility mains in the street.

Jones also said the Horizon Park bank stabilization project is out for bids, which are due June 9. The work will begin Sept. 1 and last through February, he said.

The art pieces in place in Horizon Park will be removed and stored, along with benches and tables. He said the rose arbor may not survive and could be repaired in the spring.

He said the park is being cleared because the space is needed for the large equipment to be used to stabilize the bank.

There were two members of the council absent from Monday’s meeting, mayor Ken Voigt and mayor pro-tem Kelly Bates.

Presiding was councilman Randy Priest. Also present were councilmembers Julie Kissel and Jeremiah Beebe.

In other business at the 20-minute meeting, the council:

• Heard public safety director Kris Faull report that fire fighter Alex Kingsley has successfully completed classes in the fire academy and now is a full member of the fire crew. She also reported that Ray Martin has successfully completed his EMT test and now is a certified EMT. He finished his fire classes last year;

• Passed a resolution approving the Courts and Law Enforcement Management Information System (CLEMIS) Authority Public Agency Main Services Agreement; and

• Authorized transferring delinquent water bills to the Summer 2026 tax roll.