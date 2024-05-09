Red Cross Blood Drive set May 29 at Sumpter Community Center

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, at the Sumpter Township Community Center gymnasium, 23501 Sumpter Rd., Belleville.

For an appointment, log into RedCrossBlood.org (sponsor code Sumpter), call the township office at (734) 461-6201, ext. 2226, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).